FAMILY 3K Color Fun Run Spot

A 15 second spot about the family 3k color fun run being held on June 7th at the Youth Center on Wetzel Kaserne. It's for school age, high schoolers, and their families.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 07:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74316
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109646697.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
