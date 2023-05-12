A 30 second spot about echeck up and how it can help with alcohol abuse.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 07:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74314
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109646695.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, eCHECKUP Spot 30 Second Spot, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT