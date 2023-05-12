Michael King, a firefighter and EMT aboard NSA Souda Bay, visited AFN to discuss the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning and smoke inhalation.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 06:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74310
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109646686.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 230519_1-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by PO1 Michael Eckelbecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT