    AFN Naples Radio Spot - Carney Park Golf Course

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.11.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    230516-N-LD903-1003 NAPLES, Italy (May 16, 2023) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Taylor and U.S. Army Staff Sergeant James Watson highlight the NSA Naples Carney Park Golf Course in a radio spot during an AFN Naples community spot party volunteer event on May 11, 2023. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 05:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74302
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109646670.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Carney Park Golf Course, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    Radio
    Naples
    Sailor
    Golf

