American Forces Network Diego Garcia Castaway with Chaps Radio Show
Description:
Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Brown, Chaplain of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on his weekly radio show at American Forces Network Diego Garcia May 16, 2023. This episode’s discussion included lessons, and what makes a good lesson versus a bad lesson, and if today’s modern age has made us blind to mistakes in the past.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 01:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74286
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109646283.mp3
|Length:
|00:52:42
|Artist
|MCSA Brandon Claros
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
