    The 1796 Podcast - 18 May 2023 - 16th Episode

    CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Audio by Capt. Robert Hall, Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    It’s the 16th episode of The 1796 Podcast and we are extremely thrilled to be joined by General Duke Richardson.

    General Richardson is the commander of Air Force Materiel Command.

    The General will tell us all about Air Force Materiel command, what they do, and all the people that provide warfighting capabilities and equipment. He will fill us in on how Materiel Command delivers integrated capabilities while amplifying a warfighting culture. He will give us his leadership advice and… tell us what brought him to Tennessee.

    Don’t miss episode 16 of The 1796 Podcast.

    Join co-hosts Lt. Col. Marty Malone and Capt. Taylor Hall as they bring you inspiring interviews and exciting news from the Tennessee Military Department.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 13:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74278
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109644771.mp3
    Length: 00:23:58
    Location: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 1796 Podcast - 18 May 2023 - 16th Episode, by Capt. Robert Hall, TSgt Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

