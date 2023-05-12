A 30-second radio commercial publicizing sign-up for U.S. Army and MWR's Fall youth sports season.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 10:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74274
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109644465.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Youth Sports Fall Registration, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT