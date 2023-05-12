Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Little Mermaid Early Screening

    Little Mermaid Early Screening

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    05.18.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Christopher Chen 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    30 second radio spot for the Spangdahlem Base Exchange Theater's Early Premiere Screening of The Little Mermaid.

    Script:

    FLOUNDER: SEBASTIAN! SEBASTIAN! DID YOU HEAR ABOUT ARIEL?!

    SEBASTIAN: Oh no – what is that girl up to this time? She better not be floatin’ about the surface world chasing that human prince…

    FLOUNDER: NO! BETTER! She’s off to Spangdahlem Skyline Cinema for a FREE SCREENING of THE LITTLE MERMAID! She’ll be there on May 27th at 4 pm to see all the humans, and their thing-a-ma-jigs and all their doo-dads…

    SEBASTIAN: That girl will have me in hot water with the King – just wait til he hears!

    FLOUNDER: Who’s going to tell him? She’s taking us with her!

    SEBASTIAN (shocked and horrified): WHAT?!

    Ariel: Don't be so crabby Sebastian, it's limited spaces available and first come first serve. We don't want to be late!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 07:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74270
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109644102.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Little Mermaid Early Screening, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    Base Exchange
    DMA
    AFN Spangdahlem
    SrA Christopher Chen
    The Little Mermaid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT