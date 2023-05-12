Little Mermaid Early Screening

30 second radio spot for the Spangdahlem Base Exchange Theater's Early Premiere Screening of The Little Mermaid.



Script:



FLOUNDER: SEBASTIAN! SEBASTIAN! DID YOU HEAR ABOUT ARIEL?!



SEBASTIAN: Oh no – what is that girl up to this time? She better not be floatin’ about the surface world chasing that human prince…



FLOUNDER: NO! BETTER! She’s off to Spangdahlem Skyline Cinema for a FREE SCREENING of THE LITTLE MERMAID! She’ll be there on May 27th at 4 pm to see all the humans, and their thing-a-ma-jigs and all their doo-dads…



SEBASTIAN: That girl will have me in hot water with the King – just wait til he hears!



FLOUNDER: Who’s going to tell him? She’s taking us with her!



SEBASTIAN (shocked and horrified): WHAT?!



Ariel: Don't be so crabby Sebastian, it's limited spaces available and first come first serve. We don't want to be late!