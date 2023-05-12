30 second radio spot for the Spangdahlem Base Exchange Theater's Early Premiere Screening of The Little Mermaid.
Script:
FLOUNDER: SEBASTIAN! SEBASTIAN! DID YOU HEAR ABOUT ARIEL?!
SEBASTIAN: Oh no – what is that girl up to this time? She better not be floatin’ about the surface world chasing that human prince…
FLOUNDER: NO! BETTER! She’s off to Spangdahlem Skyline Cinema for a FREE SCREENING of THE LITTLE MERMAID! She’ll be there on May 27th at 4 pm to see all the humans, and their thing-a-ma-jigs and all their doo-dads…
SEBASTIAN: That girl will have me in hot water with the King – just wait til he hears!
FLOUNDER: Who’s going to tell him? She’s taking us with her!
SEBASTIAN (shocked and horrified): WHAT?!
Ariel: Don't be so crabby Sebastian, it's limited spaces available and first come first serve. We don't want to be late!
This work, Little Mermaid Early Screening, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
