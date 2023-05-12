Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dungeons and Dragons Saturday Club

    GERMANY

    05.18.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Christopher Chen 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    30 second radio spot for Spangdahlem's Library Dungeons and Dragons Saturday Club.

    Script:

    PERSON1: Do you have what it takes to brave the wilds of your Imagination? Will you follow the path that has been set before you?
    PERSON1: Or will you decide to seduce the Big Bad Evil Guy?
    GAME MASTER: No no no YOU Can’t Keep rolling to seduce things just because you’re a bard!
    PERSON2: Either way you swing it, Dungeons and Dragons Saturday Club is a go! Dungeon Master Noah Basler will guide you at the Base library from 12;30 to 4pm every second Saturday of the month. Check out the Saber Point Bulletin for the Flyer to Sign up.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 07:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74269
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109644101.mp3
    Length: 00:00:29
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dungeons and Dragons Saturday Club, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Library
    DMA
    AFN Spangdahlem
    DND
    Spangdahlem AFN
    SrA Christopher Chen

