30 second radio spot for Spangdahlem's Library Dungeons and Dragons Saturday Club.
Script:
PERSON1: Do you have what it takes to brave the wilds of your Imagination? Will you follow the path that has been set before you?
PERSON1: Or will you decide to seduce the Big Bad Evil Guy?
GAME MASTER: No no no YOU Can’t Keep rolling to seduce things just because you’re a bard!
PERSON2: Either way you swing it, Dungeons and Dragons Saturday Club is a go! Dungeon Master Noah Basler will guide you at the Base library from 12;30 to 4pm every second Saturday of the month. Check out the Saber Point Bulletin for the Flyer to Sign up.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 07:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74269
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109644101.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dungeons and Dragons Saturday Club, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT