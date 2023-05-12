Dungeons and Dragons Saturday Club

30 second radio spot for Spangdahlem's Library Dungeons and Dragons Saturday Club.



Script:



PERSON1: Do you have what it takes to brave the wilds of your Imagination? Will you follow the path that has been set before you?

PERSON1: Or will you decide to seduce the Big Bad Evil Guy?

GAME MASTER: No no no YOU Can’t Keep rolling to seduce things just because you’re a bard!

PERSON2: Either way you swing it, Dungeons and Dragons Saturday Club is a go! Dungeon Master Noah Basler will guide you at the Base library from 12;30 to 4pm every second Saturday of the month. Check out the Saber Point Bulletin for the Flyer to Sign up.