A 30-second radio commercial advertising KMC Onstage and the SKIES Unlimited Academy's Summer Youth Theater Classes available in June and August of 2023.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 05:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74268
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109644035.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Summer Youth Theater Classes, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT