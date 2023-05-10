ITT Trip Bruges Beer Festival

A 30 second Spot on ITT Trip.



Script:

Come explore Bruges Beer Festival on June 10, which features more than 300 beers from more than 70 breweries and eight top chefs cooking cuisine with beer. Sign up on IttSpangdahelm.com today!