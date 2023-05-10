Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem Disc Golf

    RP, GERMANY

    05.18.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    a 30 second Spangdahlem Disc Golf Spot

    Script:
    Hmmm…Should I go play Ultimate Frisbee today or go golfing ….I wish there was a way to combine them both and call it something like….geez I don’t know Disc Golf…wait I think, It could work… and Instead of using a golf ball and a club, I could just use the frisbee and try to make it in a basket, I can’t believe I'm the first one to think of this, I have to start telling everyone.
    At this moment, Jimmy thought he was the first person to invent Disc Golf, little did he know Disc golf club is happening outside the Spangdahlem Fitness Center on Sundays at 1pm, all ages are welcome. Checkout their Facebook page, Spangdahlem Disc Golf to learn more today!
    Maybe I should start a club!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 04:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74264
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109643929.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Disc Golf, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sport
    Club
    Frisbee
    Disc Golf
    AFN Spangdahlem

