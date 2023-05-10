Spangdahlem Disc Golf

a 30 second Spangdahlem Disc Golf Spot



Script:

Hmmm…Should I go play Ultimate Frisbee today or go golfing ….I wish there was a way to combine them both and call it something like….geez I don’t know Disc Golf…wait I think, It could work… and Instead of using a golf ball and a club, I could just use the frisbee and try to make it in a basket, I can’t believe I'm the first one to think of this, I have to start telling everyone.

At this moment, Jimmy thought he was the first person to invent Disc Golf, little did he know Disc golf club is happening outside the Spangdahlem Fitness Center on Sundays at 1pm, all ages are welcome. Checkout their Facebook page, Spangdahlem Disc Golf to learn more today!

Maybe I should start a club!