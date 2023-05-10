Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lord of The Rings Radio Spot

    Lord of The Rings Radio Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    05.16.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jessica Heaney 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This 15 second radio spot is advertising for the Lord of The Rings trivia night at the Saber Sports Lounge on Spangdahlem Air Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 02:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74262
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109643831.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lord of The Rings Radio Spot, by A1C Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    Trivia
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Jessica Heaney
    Saber Sports Lounge
    Lord of the Rings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT