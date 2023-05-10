Interview with Fort McCoy Army Community Service Director Kevin Herman on career at Fort McCoy

Here's a 30-plus minute interview with Kevin Herman on May 17, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., who is the Army Community Service director with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. The interview reflects on his eight years as the director and his 18 years as a Department of Army civilian employee at Fort McCoy as well as partly his career in the Army. It also looks at his time in taking care of Soldiers as an Army career counselor and with Army Community Service. He discusses the importance of taking care of service members and families, and more. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)