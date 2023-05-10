Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Fort McCoy Army Community Service Director Kevin Herman on career at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Here's a 30-plus minute interview with Kevin Herman on May 17, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., who is the Army Community Service director with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. The interview reflects on his eight years as the director and his 18 years as a Department of Army civilian employee at Fort McCoy as well as partly his career in the Army. It also looks at his time in taking care of Soldiers as an Army career counselor and with Army Community Service. He discusses the importance of taking care of service members and families, and more. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 17:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74259
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109643166.mp3
    Length: 00:30:17
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Fort McCoy Army Community Service Director Kevin Herman on career at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Community Service
    Fort McCoy
    Kevin Herman ACS Director
    career look-back

