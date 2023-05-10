Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Roll Call - Episode #56

    Roll Call - Episode #56

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Maj. Matt Boice, 126th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, is our guest. He discusses how his civilian career opened up opportunities for him in the Illinois Air National Guard. He says many of the careers and certifications in CE open up jobs in the civilian market.

    Registration is still open for the Kids on Guard 2023, register here:
    https://conta.cc/41Gqd9K

    Military Family Readiness Newsletter sign up:
    126arw.afr.mailbox@us.af.mil

    Illinois Governor's Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families
    https://bit.ly/457ZINj

    126th Air Refueling Wing
    linktr.ee/126arw

    Roll Call Email
    126rollcall@gmail.com

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 16:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74258
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109643060.mp3
    Length: 00:43:53
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #56, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer Squadron
    Podcast
    CES
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT