Roll Call - Episode #56

Maj. Matt Boice, 126th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, is our guest. He discusses how his civilian career opened up opportunities for him in the Illinois Air National Guard. He says many of the careers and certifications in CE open up jobs in the civilian market.
Registration is still open for the Kids on Guard 2023, register here:
https://conta.cc/41Gqd9K
Military Family Readiness Newsletter sign up:
126arw.afr.mailbox@us.af.mil
Illinois Governor's Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families
https://bit.ly/457ZINj
