Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Janz radio spot

    Janz radio spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    05.16.2023

    Audio by Sgt. SHARIFA NEWTON and Sgt. Page Sevilla

    AFN Vicenza

    A radio spot for the Janz Store medical supply on Caserma Ederle Vicenza Italy. This spot focuses on CPAP machines and insurance payments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 04:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74249
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109641653.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Janz radio spot, by SGT SHARIFA NEWTON and SGT Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT