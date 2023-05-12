Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN INCIRLIK SPOT: TMO Prohibited Items

    AFN INCIRLIK SPOT: TMO Prohibited Items

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    05.17.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the danger that prohibited items pose during air transportation at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May. 17, 2023. The Traffic Management Office assists Airmen with flights when they are permanently changing their station. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 03:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74242
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109641503.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRLIK SPOT: TMO Prohibited Items, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN INCIRLIK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT