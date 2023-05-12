American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the danger that prohibited items pose during air transportation at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May. 17, 2023. The Traffic Management Office assists Airmen with flights when they are permanently changing their station. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2023 03:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74242
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109641503.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK SPOT: TMO Prohibited Items, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT