Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr., undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, signed a policy May 5, 2023, to initiate implementation of the Brandon Act and improve the process for service members seeking mental health support. Closer to the KMC, members of Baumholder, Germany's Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program hosted a festival in commemoration of Single Soldiers' Day.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2023 05:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74233
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109638883.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Brandon Act and Single Soldiers' Day, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT