KMC Update - Brandon Act and Single Soldiers' Day

Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr., undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, signed a policy May 5, 2023, to initiate implementation of the Brandon Act and improve the process for service members seeking mental health support. Closer to the KMC, members of Baumholder, Germany's Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program hosted a festival in commemoration of Single Soldiers' Day.