    KMC Update - Brandon Act and Single Soldiers' Day

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.16.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr., undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, signed a policy May 5, 2023, to initiate implementation of the Brandon Act and improve the process for service members seeking mental health support. Closer to the KMC, members of Baumholder, Germany's Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program hosted a festival in commemoration of Single Soldiers' Day.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 05:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74233
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109638883.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, KMC Update - Brandon Act and Single Soldiers' Day, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suicide Prevention
    Mental Health
    KMC
    Suicide Awareness
    Single Soldiers Day
    Brandon Act

