Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vicenza Woodworking Safety Class

    Vicenza Woodworking Safety Class

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.16.2023

    Audio by Spc. Giuseppe Terrasi 

    AFN Vicenza

    the Ederle arts and craft center has a professional woodshop, and you can use it! all you need to do is attend the Woodworking Safety Class.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 04:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74231
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109638720.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vicenza Woodworking Safety Class, by SGT Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    Arts & Crafts Center
    Italy - US Army MWR
    Caserma Ederl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT