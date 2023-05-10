THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 14

Episode 14 is all about the Navy Reserve. We speak with the Commanding Officer and Command Master Chief of Navy Reserve Naval Forces Japan, Captain Chhipwadia and Master Chief Wagner, as well as Chief Warrant Officer Seals of Navy Reserve Recruiting Command. There is a lot of good information in this episode on transitioning from active duty to reserves, as well as retirement options, health benefits, and more.
|05.16.2023
|05.15.2023 22:40
|Newscasts
|74227
|2305/DOD_109638474.mp3
|00:32:02
|2023
|Other
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|4
|0
|0
