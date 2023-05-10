Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 14

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.16.2023

    Audio by David Flewellyn 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Episode 14 is all about the Navy Reserve. We speak with the Commanding Officer and Command Master Chief of Navy Reserve Naval Forces Japan, Captain Chhipwadia and Master Chief Wagner, as well as Chief Warrant Officer Seals of Navy Reserve Recruiting Command. There is a lot of good information in this episode on transitioning from active duty to reserves, as well as retirement options, health benefits, and more.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 22:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74227
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109638474.mp3
    Length: 00:32:02
    Year 2023
    Genre Other
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    japan
    CNFJ
    navy reserves
    navy
    cfay
    yokosuka

