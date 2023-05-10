NSL Unscripted | Episode 7 – LtCol Peter Combe and Maj McDowell Discuss Littoral NSL Considerations

In this episode, Major Grant McDowell, Vice Chair and Professor in the National Security Law Department (ADN) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS), interviews Lieutenant Colonel Peter C. Combe II, USMC about National Security Law (NSL) issues regarding combat in the littorals. LtCol Combe’s unique experiences on staff, in PME and Planner schools, and through his extensive research and publications on Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) make him a clear subject matter expert in littoral operations. During the discussion, LtCol Combe provides a clear understanding of what the littorals are, why they are important, explanation of EABO, and areas of law NSL Practitioners should focus on when preparing for these types of operations. Further, LtCol Combe provides valuable guidance applicable to all judge advocates and practitioners on how to be effective when working with staff officers and Commanders.
LtCol Combe’s article on the Center for International Maritime Security further elaborates on this interview and can be found at the following URL: https://cimsec.org/expeditionary-advanced-base-operations-national-security-law-at-the-operational-level-of-war
