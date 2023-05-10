Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30 second summer heatstroke Spot

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.11.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A thirty second spot about heatstroke in the summer and why it is important to stay hydrated.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 07:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74211
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109636514.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30 second summer heatstroke Spot, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    summer
    Spot
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    heatstroke

