    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    05.11.2023

    Audio by Pfc. Kyler Hembree 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Kyler Hembree, assigned to the 7th Mobile Public Affair Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, III Armored Corps, produced an original score, “Emotional Background Music #1,” to accompany a Mother's Day video product at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania, May 11, 2023.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.13.2023 10:34
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emotional Background Music #1, by PFC Kyler Hembree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Romania
    Music
    VCorps
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

