Pfc. Kyler Hembree, assigned to the 7th Mobile Public Affair Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, III Armored Corps, produced an original score, “Emotional Background Music #1,” to accompany a Mother's Day video product at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania, May 11, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2023 10:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74200
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109635234.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Artist
|Kyler Hembree
|Composer
|Kyler Hembree
|Conductor
|Kyler Hembree
|Track #
|1
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Ambient
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Emotional Background Music #1, by PFC Kyler Hembree, identified by DVIDS
