    The Fit Chap - I've Got Your Back!

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps interviews Dr. Nicholas Pickrell, resident chiropractor at Fort Jackson, SC. Dr. Pickrell shares some of the recurring soldier issues he deals with as a chiropractor, what strength and endurance looks like through the lens of chiropractic care, and how to link up with him for rehab.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 18:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:26:22
