The Fit Chap - I've Got Your Back!

CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps interviews Dr. Nicholas Pickrell, resident chiropractor at Fort Jackson, SC. Dr. Pickrell shares some of the recurring soldier issues he deals with as a chiropractor, what strength and endurance looks like through the lens of chiropractic care, and how to link up with him for rehab.