CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps interviews Dr. Nicholas Pickrell, resident chiropractor at Fort Jackson, SC. Dr. Pickrell shares some of the recurring soldier issues he deals with as a chiropractor, what strength and endurance looks like through the lens of chiropractic care, and how to link up with him for rehab.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2023 18:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74199
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109634390.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:22
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
This work, The Fit Chap - I've Got Your Back!, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
