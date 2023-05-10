Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Lessons Learned in Doctrine- Ep 2 - Deterring a Peer Competitor: The Role of Airpower

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Lessons Learned in Doctrine- Ep 2 - Deterring a Peer Competitor: The Role of Airpower

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    In the second episode of "Lessons Learned in Doctrine," our panel examines the role of Air Power in the period leading up to World War II and discusses how these lessons can be applied to the context of our current return to great power competition (GPC).

    The guests on this episode are Dr. Richard Mue, a Professor at the USAF School of Advanced Air and Space Studies (SAASS) at Maxwell AFB, Alabama, specializing in the history of air power and World War II, and Dr. Dan "Book'em" Jordan, who currently serves as a joint and multinational doctrine specialist at the Air Force's LeMay Center for doctrine development.

    As a reminder to listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force or the Department of Defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 09:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74194
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109632777.mp3
    Length: 00:45:43
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Lessons Learned in Doctrine- Ep 2 - Deterring a Peer Competitor: The Role of Airpower, by James Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USAFDoctrine #podcast #LessonsLearned

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT