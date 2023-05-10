Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Lessons Learned in Doctrine- Ep 2 - Deterring a Peer Competitor: The Role of Airpower

In the second episode of "Lessons Learned in Doctrine," our panel examines the role of Air Power in the period leading up to World War II and discusses how these lessons can be applied to the context of our current return to great power competition (GPC).



The guests on this episode are Dr. Richard Mue, a Professor at the USAF School of Advanced Air and Space Studies (SAASS) at Maxwell AFB, Alabama, specializing in the history of air power and World War II, and Dr. Dan "Book'em" Jordan, who currently serves as a joint and multinational doctrine specialist at the Air Force's LeMay Center for doctrine development.



As a reminder to listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force or the Department of Defense.