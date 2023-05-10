U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Daniel Gibson, operations sergeant major, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, speaks about an NCO induction event May 12, 2023, in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio product was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, May 12, 2023. (U.S. Army Audio by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2023 02:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74190
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109632744.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Artist
|Spc. Theodosius Santalov
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Wiesbaden Radio News May 15, 2023, by SPC Theodosius Santalov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT