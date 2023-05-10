AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST - 728th AMS Port Dawg Memorial Run

American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Jacob Siluano, 728th Air Mobility Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of air freight, about the 10th Anniversary Port Dawgs Memorial Run at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 10, 2023. The 728th AMS is a tenant unit of the 39th Air Base Wing, comprised of three functionalities: aerial port operations, aircraft maintenance, and command and control. Members of the 728th and others in the air transportation career field are affectionately referred to as Port Dawgs. (Defense Media Activity newscast by AFN Incirlik)
