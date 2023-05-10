Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST - 728th AMS Port Dawg Memorial Run

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    05.10.2023

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Jacob Siluano, 728th Air Mobility Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of air freight, about the 10th Anniversary Port Dawgs Memorial Run at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 10, 2023. The 728th AMS is a tenant unit of the 39th Air Base Wing, comprised of three functionalities: aerial port operations, aircraft maintenance, and command and control. Members of the 728th and others in the air transportation career field are affectionately referred to as Port Dawgs. (Defense Media Activity newscast by AFN Incirlik)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 07:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    This work, AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST - 728th AMS Port Dawg Memorial Run, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

