Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT - 728th Air Mobility Squadron Shoutout

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT - 728th Air Mobility Squadron Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    05.10.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Siluano, 728th Air Mobility Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of air freight, gave a shoutout to the Port Dawgs on American Forces Network Incirlik, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 10, 2023. The 728th AMS is a tenant unit of the 39th Air Base Wing, comprised of three functionalities: aerial port operations, aircraft maintenance, and command and control. Members of the 728th and others in the air transportation career field are affectionately referred to as Port Dawgs. (Defense Media Activity Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 02:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74175
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109631840.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT - 728th Air Mobility Squadron Shoutout, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Incirlik

    TAGS

    Incirlik
    39th Air Base Wing
    AFN Incirlik

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT