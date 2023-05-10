AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT - 728th Air Mobility Squadron Shoutout

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Siluano, 728th Air Mobility Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of air freight, gave a shoutout to the Port Dawgs on American Forces Network Incirlik, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 10, 2023. The 728th AMS is a tenant unit of the 39th Air Base Wing, comprised of three functionalities: aerial port operations, aircraft maintenance, and command and control. Members of the 728th and others in the air transportation career field are affectionately referred to as Port Dawgs. (Defense Media Activity Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)