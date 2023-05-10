Welcome to Diego Garcia: Battle of the Keys Performance

Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, speaks on the Armed Forces Network radio to entertainment guests, Stephen Dakin and Tyson Leslie, who will perform at upcoming events for Sailors and civilians onboard NSF Diego Garcia. MCSA Claros asks about their music careers and what to expect from the upcoming shows. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides moral boosting recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy interview by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros/Released
