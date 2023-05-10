Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to Diego Garcia: Battle of the Keys Performance

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    05.12.2023

    Audio by Seaman Brandon Claros 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, speaks on the Armed Forces Network radio to entertainment guests, Stephen Dakin and Tyson Leslie, who will perform at upcoming events for Sailors and civilians onboard NSF Diego Garcia. MCSA Claros asks about their music careers and what to expect from the upcoming shows. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides moral boosting recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy interview by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros/Released

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 02:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:20:39
    Artist MCSA Brandon Claros
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
