Spangdahlem ITT Phantasia Land Bus Trip

15 second radio spot for Spangdahlem's ITT Phantasia Land bus trip.
Script:
PERSON: You may have heard of Disneyland, but have you of PhantasiaLand? If you miss the theme parks back home, don’t write it off just yet. ITT is hosting a trip June 19th ! For more info or to sign up go to ITTSPANGDAHLEM.com Oh, and look forward to the TALOCAN thrill ride. It’s my favorite.
