    Spangdahlem ITT Phantasia Land Bus Trip

    Spangdahlem ITT Phantasia Land Bus Trip

    RP, GERMANY

    05.11.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Christopher Chen 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    15 second radio spot for Spangdahlem's ITT Phantasia Land bus trip.

    Script:

    PERSON: You may have heard of Disneyland, but have you of PhantasiaLand? If you miss the theme parks back home, don’t write it off just yet. ITT is hosting a trip June 19th ! For more info or to sign up go to ITTSPANGDAHLEM.com Oh, and look forward to the TALOCAN thrill ride. It’s my favorite.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 08:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74157
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109629426.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem ITT Phantasia Land Bus Trip, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    DMA
    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    SrA Christopher Chen. ITT

