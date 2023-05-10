30 second radio spot for Spangdahlem ITT's Castle Bus Trip.
Script:
PERSON 1: You’re still trying to visit every castle In Germany, right? How many have you checked off the list?
PERSON 2: So far? None.
PERSON 1: Oh yikes. How long have you been here again?
PERSON 2: since COVID time. Anyways Spangdahlem ITT has a Castle Eltz and Castle Cochem Day trip on June 3rd so I’m going to finally start checking those castles off the list! You should come with me!
PERSON 1: You know what, I just might! Someone told me that we even get a tour of the castle to learn about some medieval history.
PERSON 2: Just go to ITTSPANGDAHLEM.com for more info and to sign up!
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2023 08:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74156
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109629425.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem ITT Castle Bus Trip, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
