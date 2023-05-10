Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem ITT Castle Bus Trip

    05.11.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Christopher Chen 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    30 second radio spot for Spangdahlem ITT's Castle Bus Trip.

    Script:

    PERSON 1: You’re still trying to visit every castle In Germany, right? How many have you checked off the list?
    PERSON 2: So far? None.
    PERSON 1: Oh yikes. How long have you been here again?
    PERSON 2: since COVID time. Anyways Spangdahlem ITT has a Castle Eltz and Castle Cochem Day trip on June 3rd so I’m going to finally start checking those castles off the list! You should come with me!
    PERSON 1: You know what, I just might! Someone told me that we even get a tour of the castle to learn about some medieval history.
    PERSON 2: Just go to ITTSPANGDAHLEM.com for more info and to sign up!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem ITT Castle Bus Trip, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

