Spangdahlem ITT Castle Bus Trip

30 second radio spot for Spangdahlem ITT's Castle Bus Trip.



Script:



PERSON 1: You’re still trying to visit every castle In Germany, right? How many have you checked off the list?

PERSON 2: So far? None.

PERSON 1: Oh yikes. How long have you been here again?

PERSON 2: since COVID time. Anyways Spangdahlem ITT has a Castle Eltz and Castle Cochem Day trip on June 3rd so I’m going to finally start checking those castles off the list! You should come with me!

PERSON 1: You know what, I just might! Someone told me that we even get a tour of the castle to learn about some medieval history.

PERSON 2: Just go to ITTSPANGDAHLEM.com for more info and to sign up!