KMC Update - NATO update and Baumholder CYS win

NATO leaders met in Brussels May 10, 2023, to discuss Russia's war on Ukraine, planning for deterrence and defense, and development of regional plans. Closer to the Kaiserslautern Military Community, members from Baumholder's Child and Youth Services won a global-level award for their commitment to safety and quality regarding youth sports.