    KMC Update - NATO update and Baumholder CYS win

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.11.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    NATO leaders met in Brussels May 10, 2023, to discuss Russia's war on Ukraine, planning for deterrence and defense, and development of regional plans. Closer to the Kaiserslautern Military Community, members from Baumholder's Child and Youth Services won a global-level award for their commitment to safety and quality regarding youth sports.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Russia
    Ukraine
    EUCOM
    Baumholder
    DDA

