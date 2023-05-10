Equipping the Corps - S2 E15 Field Kitchens with MGySgt Morris Mayfield III

Marines need a variety of equipment to ensure an unfair advantage, but one thing comes before everything else – food. The Shelters, Field Feeding and Containers, or S/FF/C, team acquires and sustains the Fleet Marine Force with tents, containerized maintenance shelters, cargo containers, and our topic today – field feeding equipment. Field feeding equipment provides Marines the right meal, at the right place, at the right time.



On this episode, Tripp sits down with MGySgt Morris Mayfield, subject matter expert for food service with the Field Feeding Team.