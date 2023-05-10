Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Equipping the Corps - S2 E15 Field Kitchens with MGySgt Morris Mayfield III

    Equipping the Corps - S2 E15 Field Kitchens with MGySgt Morris Mayfield III

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Audio by James Van Meer 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Marines need a variety of equipment to ensure an unfair advantage, but one thing comes before everything else – food. The Shelters, Field Feeding and Containers, or S/FF/C, team acquires and sustains the Fleet Marine Force with tents, containerized maintenance shelters, cargo containers, and our topic today – field feeding equipment. Field feeding equipment provides Marines the right meal, at the right place, at the right time.

    On this episode, Tripp sits down with MGySgt Morris Mayfield, subject matter expert for food service with the Field Feeding Team.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 08:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74137
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109628009.mp3
    Length: 00:39:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S2 E15 Field Kitchens with MGySgt Morris Mayfield III, by James Van Meer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Equipping the Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT