    SETAF-AF Logistics Major Tatchie Manso Radio Interview

    SETAF-AF Logistics Major Tatchie Manso Radio Interview

    ABIDJAN, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    05.10.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    AFN Radio Interview with logistics officer Major Tatchie Manso from SETAF-AF G4/G5.
    Talking about being born in Cote d'ivore and coming back for the African Land Forces Summit 2023.
    Why ALFS is important and what he does for the US army.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 13:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: ABIDJAN, CI 
    Africa
    US Army
    AFN Vicenza
    ALFS
    SETAF-AF

