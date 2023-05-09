230510-N-CR158-1001 - A radio spot informing listeners of the new arcade machines available in the MWR Rec Room at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 12:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74129
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109627611.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO New Arcade Machines, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT