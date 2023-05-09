In this case, we explore the sentence appropriateness power of the CCAs.
Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School on Facebook (tjaglcs), LinkedIn (tjaglcs), or visit our website for more resources at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp
You can also connect directly with the Criminal Law Department on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 09:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74126
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109627198.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:46
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 14: U.S. v. Behunin, XX MJ XXX (C.A.A.F. 2023), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT