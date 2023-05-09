A fifteen second spot about the Commissary Click to Go website that airs on AFN Kaiserslautern.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 05:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74119
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109626764.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 15 Second Click to Go Spot, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT