AFN Diego Garcia CO Show May 10

On this week’s ‘In the Studio’ with CAPT. Wilson, we have very special guests CDR. Miles LT. CDR. Workman and LT. Jones from the base clinic. Today’s show is in honor of national nurses week and today’s discussion involved bravo Zulu’s, announcements for upcoming events, and just what makes our heroes in green tick!