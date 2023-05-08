Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Radio Spot - KMC Fitness Centers

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.09.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15-second AFN radio commercial designed to publicize fitness centers within the Kaiserslautern Military Community in Germany.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 08:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74107
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109624233.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Radio Spot - KMC Fitness Centers, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    AFN
    Fit to Fight
    Fitness
    KMC
    Comprehensive Airman Fitness

