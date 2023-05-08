AFN Radio Spot - KMC Fitness Centers

A 30-second AFN radio commercial designed to publicize the fitness centers within the Kaiserslautern Military Community in Germany.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 08:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74106
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109624232.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
