Airman 1st Class Haylie Daniel, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron Pest Management, Speaks about what pest management does to Aircraft during the heighten bug season. Also some tips on how to keep pest out of your homes while stationed in Germany.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 03:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74101
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109623871.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC News Update - Pest Control, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT