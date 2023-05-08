Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC News Update - Pest Control

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.28.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Airman 1st Class Haylie Daniel, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron Pest Management, Speaks about what pest management does to Aircraft during the heighten bug season. Also some tips on how to keep pest out of your homes while stationed in Germany.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 03:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74101
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109623871.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

