    PCS Awareness Month Webinar

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Audio by Chief Petty Officer Jason Perry 

    Navy Personnel Command

    PCS Awareness Month Webinar hosted by Navy Personnel Command
    NPC PAO discusses best practices for moving with Ombudsmen, active duty spouses and the director of the Navy Household Goods Program.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 15:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:54:37
    Genre Moving Help
    PCS
    HHG
    Navy moving help
    PCS tips

