    The Instructor’s Kit Bag - Episode 19: The Socratic Method- Examining the Unexamined

    The Instructor's Kit Bag - Episode 19: The Socratic Method- Examining the Unexamined

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Audio by Nathaniel Ball 

    ALU - Army Logistics University

    In this episode, we will discuss the different flavors of The Socratic Method and how to use them in the classroom. We will also examine the pros and cons of when and why we should use one of Socrates' most famous methods in examining our beliefs while engaging our students in critical thinking, empathy, and emotional intelligence.

    education

