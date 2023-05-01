The Instructor’s Kit Bag - Episode 19: The Socratic Method- Examining the Unexamined

In this episode, we will discuss the different flavors of The Socratic Method and how to use them in the classroom. We will also examine the pros and cons of when and why we should use one of Socrates' most famous methods in examining our beliefs while engaging our students in critical thinking, empathy, and emotional intelligence.