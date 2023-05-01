Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie, Episode 3: The Right Connection - Mentoring at Work

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Audio by Kara McDermott 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    Episode 3 of the series takes a closer look at mentoring. Art and Frankie share their experiences with mentoring in their careers; and discuss types of mentoring, the benefits, and considerations when entering into a mentoring relationship. They also chat with three employees—Kamilah Terrell, Robert Nishnic, and Angie Layhe — about their experience with a recent “flash mentoring” event and what mentoring means to them.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    mentoring
    mentors
    podcast
    career development
    Employee engagement
    NAVWAR

