Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie, Episode 3: The Right Connection - Mentoring at Work

Episode 3 of the series takes a closer look at mentoring. Art and Frankie share their experiences with mentoring in their careers; and discuss types of mentoring, the benefits, and considerations when entering into a mentoring relationship. They also chat with three employees—Kamilah Terrell, Robert Nishnic, and Angie Layhe — about their experience with a recent “flash mentoring” event and what mentoring means to them.