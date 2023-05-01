AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST - Wing Sports Day

Armed Forces Network Incirlik interviewed SSgt. Ryan Jennings, 39th Force Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of fitness and sports, about the Wing Sports Day event at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye May 4, 2023. Wing Sports Day is a event where Airmen compete in sports competitions and other games. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 04:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74076
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109621447.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Artist
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Composer
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Conductor
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
