    AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST - Wing Sports Day

    1, TURKEY

    05.04.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    Armed Forces Network Incirlik interviewed SSgt. Ryan Jennings, 39th Force Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of fitness and sports, about the Wing Sports Day event at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye May 4, 2023. Wing Sports Day is a event where Airmen compete in sports competitions and other games. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 04:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74076
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109621447.mp3
    Length: 00:01:15
    This work, AFN INCIRLIK NEWSCAST - Wing Sports Day, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

