This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers Staff Sergeant Javad Javid, a religious affairs specialist assigned to the 8th Operations Support Squadron, being named Pride of the Pack as well as the 2023 Korea Flying Training exercise. (U.S. Army audio by Spc. Jacob Núñez)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2023 21:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74075
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109621326.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - 5/8 Pride of the Pack and 8th Fighter Wing Korea Flying Training 23, by SPC Jacob Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT