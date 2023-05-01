Thirty-second spot highlighting the MWR Mothers Day Brunch, to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2023 01:35
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|74070
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109620161.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mothers Day Brunch - Audio Spot, by PO3 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
