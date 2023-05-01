The BODAR Blast Episode 8

Host, Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich, returns with news and updates from the Daring Raiders, including daily routines and recent awardees.



This week's featured guest, Hull Technician 1st Class Brandon Lee, joins the show to talk about the gritty life of an HT, moving to Montana, and his passion for dog training.