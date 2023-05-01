Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The BODAR Blast Episode 8

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.24.2023

    Audio by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich 

    USS DECATUR

    Host, Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich, returns with news and updates from the Daring Raiders, including daily routines and recent awardees.

    This week's featured guest, Hull Technician 1st Class Brandon Lee, joins the show to talk about the gritty life of an HT, moving to Montana, and his passion for dog training.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 23:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74066
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109619174.mp3
    Length: 00:35:46
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    7th Fleet
    Hull Technician
    USS Decatur
    Bold
    Daring

