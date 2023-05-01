Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zendenizens - Ep 002 - Mental Health Awareness

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The Zen Den crew visits with Airmen during a morale event to find out what techniques they use to improve their mental health. Military Appreciation Month is also covered on this episode.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 12:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74064
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109618116.mp3
    Length: 00:18:11
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zendenizens - Ep 002 - Mental Health Awareness, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sarc
    wellness
    wellbeing
    sapr
    zen
    positivity

