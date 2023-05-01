Change is inevitable, we can't avoid it. Part of being multi-capable Airmen is understanding that change will come and we need to adapt. Colonel Ian Gillis joins us on the podcast to talk about those changes, what to expect, and how to prepare.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 12:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74063
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109618079.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:05
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXIII, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT