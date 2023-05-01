The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXIII

Change is inevitable, we can't avoid it. Part of being multi-capable Airmen is understanding that change will come and we need to adapt. Colonel Ian Gillis joins us on the podcast to talk about those changes, what to expect, and how to prepare.